Ally Brooke working on solo album

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Singer Ally Brooke, a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, says she has secretly been working on her first solo album. The singer is busy recording songs and says it will be "a huge piece of her heart".

"So I am working on my very first solo album, which is pretty unbelievable for me. It's pretty special and I've been working in Miami. I was just there. And in Puerto Rico. I've kind of been keeping it a secret ... It's going to be amazing. There's so many different producers and artists (that I'm working with). It's definitely going to be a huge piece of my heart. I know the fans are just going to explode. It's been an amazing journey for me," she said, according to contactmusic.com.