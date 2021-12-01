Alma Hussein talks about her TV debut in 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Model-turned-actress Alma Hussein is all set to make her television debut in the upcoming show 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'.

She will be seen playing the role of Dr Sia Advani, who belongs to a well-to-do family and has a strong desire to be successful in life.

Alma says: "I am so happy to be stepping into the world of television with 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' because of its brilliant storyline that addresses the struggles faced by women at their workplace. Playing Sia in the show is like I am just being myself how I am in real life. Sia is a pretty and cheerful girl who has big dreams, while she belongs to a wealthy family, she wants something big of her own."