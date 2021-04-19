Alma Wahlberg, matriarch of Wahlberg family passes away at 78

Various members of the Wahlberg family, including actor Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, made the announcement on Sunday morning via social media.Mark wrote on Twitter, "My angel. Rest in peace," while Donnie tweeted "She was always an angel. Now she has her wings."Alma grew up in the Dorchester area of Boston and married Donald E. Wahlberg in 1965. Alma raised nine children: Arthur, James, Michelle, Paul, Tracey, Robert, Donnie, Mark, and Debbie, who died in 2003.She also worked as a bank clerk and nurse's aide, according to her A and E biography for 'Wahlburgers'. Alma and Donald divorced in 1982, and Donald died in 2008.She became a beloved feature of the family's reality show 'Wahlburgers' which ran for 10 seasons from 2014 to 2019. According to Variety, Alma was featured in 27 episodes of the show, which followed the family's burgeoning restaurant business.Alma worked as a greeter and hostess at her sons' restaurants, including Paul's Alma Nove, which was named after her, sharing "her infectious laugh and sense of humor with everyone who comes to dine," as the A and E bio states. (ANI)