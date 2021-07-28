Alphonse Puthren apologizes to Rohit Shetty

Sometime back, Premam director Alphonse Puthren had made some comments about the expression of Tamil in Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express.
Now Alphonse says he is sorry for that comment of his. He says, “Long back I had said, I had a problem with Rohit Shetty about his expression of Tamil in Chennai Express. That was my personal opinion. I’m sure he had no intentions to hurt Tamilians. Because I have heard that he used to make films inspired by Shankar Sir’s songs and action scenes. So I’m sorry for that comment of mine sir.”
Alphonse is all praise for Rohit’s Singham 2. “There is a scene where a mother shouts at Singham about taking money from political parties. That scene made me cry. I liked that scene where the hero loses to a mother. In my entire film viewing history, I have never seen a scene like that. And I respect you sir for that thought and execution of the scene and film.,” says the Malayalam director.
Alphonse adds that he likes most of Rohit's movies. He ends his social media post by saying, “Forgive this younger brother.”