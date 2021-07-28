Alphonse Puthren apologizes to Rohit Shetty

Sometime back, Premam director Alphonse Puthren had made some comments about the expression of Tamil in Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express.

Now Alphonse says he is sorry for that comment of his. He says, “Long back I had said, I had a problem with Rohit Shetty about his expression of Tamil in Chennai Express. That was my personal opinion. I’m sure he had no intentions to hurt Tamilians. Because I have heard that he used to make films inspired by Shankar Sir’s songs and action scenes. So I’m sorry for that comment of mine sir.”