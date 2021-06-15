Alphonse Puthren: Dasavatharam is like a Ph.D., MMKR is like a degree course

Yesterday, Kamal Haasan has revealed the process of making his magnum opus Dasavatharam through his social media handles. Many filmmakers and actors are inspired and surprised by the herculean effort involved in making the film.

Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren of Premam and Neram fame has also commented on the Facebook page of Kamal Haasan. Alphonse said that Dasavatharam is like a Ph.D., in filmmaking but he also wants to know how Kamal shot for Michael Madana Kama Rajan(MMKR). According to Alphonse, MMKR is like a degree course.

"Kamal Haasan sir, could you tell us how you shot for Michael Madana Kama Rajan? Dasavatharam is like PHD in filmmaking. Michael Madana Kama Rajan is like a Degree course sir!", wrote the director.

Alphonse's next is Paattu with Fahadh Faasil.