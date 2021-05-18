Alphonse Puthren: I have a story for Rajinikanth!

In a recent interaction with a fan on Facebook, director Alphonse Puthren has said that he has a story for Rajinikanth and waiting for the right time to meet him.
The director said that all one can do is put effort and the rest will be taken care of by God. He also jovially said that he is guessing that God is busy dealing with the COVID19 pandemic now.
After his blockbuster 2015 Malayalam film Premam, Alphonse Puthren hasn't directed any other new film. Only recently he announced that Paattu is the title of his upcoming film with Fahadh Faasil and he has commenced the pre-production works.
Fans of Rajinikanth say that Alphonse Puthren's combination with Rajinikanth will be a fresh one and they are eagerly looking forward.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has completed his portions in Annaatthe.