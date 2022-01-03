Alphonse Puthren says if he directed Rajinikanth, it would have been a 1000 crore success

“Soundarya Rajinikanth had messaged me asking about this post. I replied saying that I haven't given an interview to anyone since Premam release. She understood that and she talked to Rajini sir regarding this. That issue was sorted out then,” writes Alphonse.

Premam director Alphonse Puthren is known to share his feelings, mainly through social media. His latest Facebook post is about a fake news that came in an online page that said, ‘Alphonse Puthren doesn’t want to do a Rajinikanth film’.

Recently, while narrating the story of his forthcoming release, Gold, a character artiste told him about this fake news again.

“I was shocked, but dint show it… From 2015 till this date I feel that this fake news is bothering me,” he says.

Alphonse believes that if he had directed Rajinikanth, it would have been a 1000 crore success.

“All I want to say is that, if my film with Rajinikanth sir happened like I wished, it would have earned more than 1000 crores of rupees by entertaining the audience and the government would have earned a lot of Tax too. The loss is for me, superstar, the audience and the government,” he says.

And adds this to those who wrote that fake story: “The one who put this article and the Brain who was behind this fake news will one day appear in front of me. You guys wait for the day.”