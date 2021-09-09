Alphonse Puthren’s 'Gold' starts rolling

Alphonse Puthren is back in action with Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead.
Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen are the producers.
Gold is Alphonse’s next after the brilliant Premam, which came out in 2015. The director had announced Paattu with Fahadh Faasil in the lead, but the project has been postponed for now.
Prithviraj joins Gold after completing the shooting of his second movie as a director, Bro Daddy.
Prithviraj and Nayanthara have appeared together on screen for a song sequence in Twenty 20.
Nayanthara played the female lead in this year’s Nizhal.