Alphonse Puthren’s next is with Prithviraj and Nayanthara?

The talks started spreading when some pictures of Alphonse Puthren, reportedly from the Bro Daddy location at Hyderabad, came on social media.

Well, this is the latest rumour doing the rounds in Mollywood, according to which director Alphonse Puthren’s next has Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead.

Bro Daddy is Prithviraj’s next directorial venture after Lucifer, with Mohanlal as the hero.

Alphonse Puthren has earlier directed Neram and Premam. He had announced a project with Fahadh Faasil in the lead and there were reports that Nazriya is playing the heroine. It is not clear whether it is the same project that is being planned, if the rumours are true.

Now, these are all just rumours. We will update you on that latest, whenever any official announcement comes.