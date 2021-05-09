Aly Goni gets Jammu house renovated for mom on Mother's Day

"She wanted our old house in Jammu to be renovated so this Mother's Day that is the only gift I am giving her. I have already started with the renovation, and I am trying to give it a unique and new style. It is going to be the best gift for her," he told IANS.

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor Aly Goni is getting his house in Jammu renovated as a gift for his mom this Mother's Day. The actor says that work has already begun.

Aly's mom recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is in quarantine, and the actor is devastated that he can't be with her even though he is in Jammu. "She tested positive a while back, but with the blessings of Allah, she is fine. I wish her a speedy recovery, and I am just waiting to see her, can't wait to hug her and kiss her," he adds.

Aly says his mother has always taught him to be mentally prepared for any challenging situation.

"I have learned a lot from my mom. The most important thing she has taught me is to always be ready for the worst. If good times are rolling, you should still be mentally prepared for the worst because you never know when and how it will come to shock you, so always keep yourself prepared for the worst," he says.

"She has also taught me to give back to society in whatever way I can. She used to tell me whatever you have, you must share a part of it with others, and I will keep doing it for the rest of my life," he adds.

