Aly Goni tests negative for Covid-19

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" contestant and actor Aly Goni has tested negative for Covd-19 and is feeling better now. Aly tweeted the news on Friday evening, and urged everyone to get themselves tested if they have symptoms.

"Tests are negative and I m feeling better now thank you so much everyone love u all and please take care koi bhi symptoms ho seedha test karado (Get yourself tested if you have any symptoms) take care of ur self and ur family," Aly wrote.