  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Aly Goni's brother, Arslan, excited to play gangster in 'Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu'

Aly Goni's brother, Arslan, excited to play gangster in 'Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 29th, 2021, 19:33:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Arslan Goni, brother of actor Aly Goni, is excited to play the role of a don in upcoming web series, Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu.

"I am playing the role of a don, who is a grey shaded character. He is very eccentric, loud, and a big-time trouble-maker. It was very interesting playing this character as I have never ventured into something like this before," Arslan said.

"I absolutely loved the creative freedom I had while playing this character, thanks to director Siddhartha Luther," he added.

The ALTBalaji web show is based on the life of a gangster, and is set in the 1980s.

Arslan was earlier seen in web series "Haq Se 2".

--IANS

sug/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features