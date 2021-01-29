Aly Goni's brother, Arslan, excited to play gangster in 'Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu'

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Arslan Goni, brother of actor Aly Goni, is excited to play the role of a don in upcoming web series, Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu.

"I am playing the role of a don, who is a grey shaded character. He is very eccentric, loud, and a big-time trouble-maker. It was very interesting playing this character as I have never ventured into something like this before," Arslan said.