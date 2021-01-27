Alyssa Milano to star in Netflix adaptation of Nora Roberts novel 'Brazen Virtue'

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): American actor Alyssa Milano is all set to feature in the adaptation of Nora Roberts' romance thriller novel 'Brazen Virtue'.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been backed by Netflix and it will see Milano play the role of a prominent mystery writer and crime expert, who hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. after her estranged sister summons her.

The upcoming project will be helmed by writer-director Monika Mitchell who has earlier worked with the streamer for 'The Knight Before Christmas' and the very popular series 'Virgin River.'

The screenplay has been adapted by Suzette Couture, Donald Martin, and Edithe Swensen, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The adaption is set to be produced by Stephanie Germain along with Peter Strauss and Peter Guber for Mandalay Pictures.

Milano will also be doubling as an executive producer with Harvey Kahn. (ANI)

