Amaal Mallik: Fame and money will run out, only music will remain

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who is known for his firm opinions citing the hard-hitting facts about life, recently shared an inspiring message on his Instagram for all aspiring musicians.

The composer took to his Instagram and shared a monochrome picture and wrote in the caption, "To every young artiste who wants to make a place in this music industry, just know that it may all seem a little foggy, a little scary, a little shady initially and you may feel it's impossible for you to make your mark and cement your place, but if you have the patience & perseverance, your music will find a way and remain in people's hearts forever."