Amaal Mallik's new track 'Kya kiya hai tune' about second chance at love

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Composer-singer Amaal Mallik released his new track "Kya kiya tune" from the upcoming web series "Broken But Beautiful 3" on Thursday. He says that the romantic rendition is about finding love after a heartbreak. Amaal has sung the song along with Palak Muchhal.

"'Kya kiya hain tune' speaks of the absolute magic that love contains -- to transform, evolve and liberate. It speaks of a person who stepped out once again into the world of love, hoping to not be hurt by love and met with this feeling, with an utmost sense of liberation. It's finding love post breakup, and sometimes you meet people who make you love yourself, that is true love, a love to keep forever," he said.