Amala is excited about meeting the movers and shakers of Bollywood!

Actress Amala Paul, who recently won critical acclaim for her performance in Pitta Kathalu was invited for a panel discussion of What’s Next India 2021 hosted by Netflix. The panel had many popular Bollywood faces including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vivek Gomber.

“It was an exhilarating experience as I got an opportunity to rub shoulders with the emblems of the Indian film fraternity,” says Amala Paul.

“I was invited to share my experience of being one among the earliest entrants into the world of Netflix from the South Indian domain. I took the opportunity to thank everyone, who created a way for me to be a part of the great showpiece Pitta Kathalu created by Netflix", she signs off.

On the film front, she has Adho Antha Paravai Polai and Cadaver. She is also acting in the biopic of Parveen Babi,