Amala Paul gets the honorable Golden Visa from Dubai Government

Talented actress Amala Paul of Mynaa fame is delighted after the Dubai Government honored her with Golden Visa.

"I am very happy and feel privileged for getting such an honor. I feel like a part of Dubai now. This blessed land has been one of my favorite places, which I keep visiting often. It’s not just about the beauty and luxurious aspects, but the vision and motto of every individual in the country, which is purely constructive and positive. The people are amazing there. I thank Dubai Government and all the officials, who worked towards endowing me with this amazing privilege", said Amala in her statement.