Amala Paul: I'm a big fan of Akshay Kumar's craft and lifestyle!

On Tuesday, Bollywood's leading actor Akshay Kumar launched the first look motion poster of Amala Paul's Cadaver. Besides playing the lead role, she is also producing the film.

"OMG this birthday just got much much much better. I've been the biggest fan of @akshaykumar Sir forever. Saying I'm a fan of craft would be an understatement, I'm also a fan of his lifestyle. His dedication to fitness and wholesome outlook for life motivate me to be better. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of his kindness. Thank you, Sir", wrote Amala Paul and posted the screenshots of Akshay Kumar's tweets.