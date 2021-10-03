Aman Gandhi shares his journey from an auto executive to a TV actor

Talking about the same, Aman said: "After my MBA I was working at a global automobile company as an assistant manager, but I knew that this wasn't my dream. I always wanted to be an actor because I was good at mimicry and was known as the entertainer by many people."

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Aman Gandhi has opened up on his journey of becoming a television actor from being an employee in an automobile company.

"I finally gathered courage to convince myself and my parents to follow my passion. While I was pursuing a full-time job, I would focus on learning acting during the weekends. It took me a while to finally muster the confidence to come to Mumbai," he added.

"Even when I moved here, there were quite some struggles to deal with. My parents were very supportive, and helped me mentally and financially to overcome those frustrating days. Since my debut in 2016, I have done small cameos here and there and currently, I am really excited about my role in Bhagya Lakshmi," he further said.

On the work front, Aman currently features on the Zee TV daily soap 'Bhagya Lakshmi'.

