Amanda Seyfried had a 'tough case of COVID' pre-Oscar nomination

Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): Actor Amanda Seyfried couldn't celebrate her first Oscar nomination for her role in 'Mank' due to her coronavirus diagnosis.



On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Amanda revealed she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19 just before she received her first Oscar nomination, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"I turned my phone off the night before because I was like, 'If anyone's going to tell me I got an Academy Award nomination or didn't, I want it to be my mother. But I was also sleeping in because I had a tough case of COVID," she said.

Amanda recalled doing interviews about the nomination while being ill, and it was not at all easy.

"I was dealing with one of the worst moments of my life...I didn't want that to take over because clickbait and stuff like that," she added.

Interestingly, Amanda got vaccinated just two days before contracting COVID-19. (ANI)

