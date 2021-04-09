Amanda Seyfried wants to get cast for 'Wicked'

Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried recently revealed that she has already started preparing for the role of Glinda the Good Witch for the upcoming movie 'Wicked', even though she hasn't been cast yet.



According to E! News, during Variety's Award Circuit podcast, the 'Mank' actor revealed that she's sent Universal Pictures and director Jon M. Chu a recording of her singing the hit song 'Popular' in the hopes that it will secure her position on the cast. She said, "I've been campaigning for Wicked for five years."

In fact, she said that she has already started vocal lessons specifically for this role, revealing that during the pandemic she practiced the songs three days a week. "I've never been more ready to hit those notes," Amanda teased, before singing a few of the iconic lyrics.

Though Amanda is not the casting director, she already has a few stars in mind when it comes to the character of Elphaba. She described, "For a while, it was Anna Kendrick, because I thought that her Elphaba would be really solid, and, you know, I sing the high notes and she can sing, she can be the alto. At one point, it was Anne Hathaway, too. She could obviously be Elphaba."

But if Amanda had the final say, it would for sure be Samantha Barks, who she acted alongside in 'Les Miserables'. The mother of two said she once made Samantha sing with her while driving around Los Angeles.

Amanda reflected, "There's nobody else like Samantha Barks. Samantha is my No. 1, I mean, there's no better singer in the world I think."

Amanda acknowledged that she may never be able to portray Glinda, and said, "There are things that you will always be attached to and want to do, no matter how old you get, but if they still haven't made Wicked by the time I'm 50, then fine I'll let it go."

If Amanda doesn't get the chance, then her daughter might get the opportunity someday. As per E! News, the 35-year-old actor, who shares daughter Nina and son Thomas Jr. with husband Thomas Sadoski, said that her little girl has already caught the acting bug. (ANI)

