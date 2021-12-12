Amar Upadhyay on moulding his career as an actor on TV

Amar said: "Not only since 'Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' but even before that, the love of my audiences has been intact since 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' days! And I am fortunate that I got to do the number one show of that era and that was my first performance and I used to be scared of going on the set, there were all huge names like Farida Jalal, Sushma Seth etc even the director was one of the most prestigious directors of the industry."

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actor Amar Upadhyay, who made his stint as Mihir Virani in 'Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and is currently seen as Virendra Pratap Singh in 'Molkki', spoke about how he has shaped his career so far in these 28 years.

He also recalled how scared he was on the first day of his shoot. "I remember my first day at the shoot, and I was sweating in an AC hall. I remember we were shooting in a huge set up and I was wearing a suit but all of them made me really comfortable. My first episode went on air, my mother was travelling in the train and there she overheard two people talking about Sahil Chachu (His character in 'Dekh Bhai Dekh') and the show."

"She was very ecstatic to hear that. I was very young and that was the first time I had tasted success at a very young age. And after that as an actor you always want your work to be appreciated and to be seen and my aim was to gain recognition from my audiences as that is how you get more work," he added.

However, Mihir Virani has been the most prominent role of his career.

He says: "After Mihir there was no looking back! After that also today after so many years I am playing the lead character in 'Molkki'. Although the pairing was odd and I was cast alongside a girl who is half my age. But deep down I was convinced about the character."

"And also, because it is challenging in a way. Hindi is spoken by everyone and I have also spoken Hindi all my life but here I had to speak in the Haryanvi accent. In my previous show also, I had a Gujarati accent but because I am a Gujarati so that was comparatively easier for me. And I am really thankful to my audience who accepted me in 'Molkki'," he concluded.

Amar will be soon seen playing a pivotal role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

--IANS

ila/kr