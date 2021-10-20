Amar Upadhyay shares interesting anecdote from days of 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Amar Upadhyay, was recently seen as 'Virendra Pratap Singh', in the daily soap 'Molkki'. The actor who started his career as 'Sahil' in the cult and classic show 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' back in 1996 shared a very interesting anecdote of working with Jaya Bachchan who was also producer of the show.

Amar recalls: "Jaya ji never used to come on the sets. But that one day it was one of the rarest days when she came on the set and I was filming my scene. Someone told me that Jaya ji has come and she is sitting inside and I got very scared. I forgot my lines, and my director started shouting on the mike. I quickly escaped from the scenario and sat inside the washroom for 10 minutes."

He continues: "Then I came back, went through my lines and gave my shot and it was done in 1-2 takes. Then I met Jaya ji who asked me what had happened? I blushed and started thinking that 'I cannot tell you, that you are the reason behind the entire fiasco' (laughs) But she is a very sweet lady and she has always welcomed us very warmly. Since we were a part of her production, we were often invited for the Holi parties at their bungalow and she used to always treat us with respect and I always saw her as my mother, and I used to always touch her feet whenever we met."

Amar will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

--IANS

