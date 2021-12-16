Amartya Bobo Rahut's song an ode to scenic hill town of Kasauli

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Amartya Bobo Rahut has talked about his recent song 'Noor Kasauli' which he says is dedicated to the lovely picturesque town in Himachal Pradesh.

The song is composed and sung by Amartya and it is written by Pratyush Prakash.

Speaking about the song Amartya says: "I simply loved the vibe of this quaint little town Kasauli so ended up making a song on it. It's called 'Noor-Kasauli'. It's a pretty happy and uplifting Ukulele-driven song that talks about the beauty of the place and its people. Basically, a love song for the mountain lover in each of us.