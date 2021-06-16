Amazon Covid test kit now available online

Results from the test will appear on an Amazon diagnostics website, originally designed for use by Amazon employees.

San Francisco, June 16 (IANS) E-commerce major Amazon has started selling its own test kits for Covid-19. The test kit is on sale for $39.99 on the e-commerce platform and has one-day shipping through Prime in some areas of the US, the Verge reported.

To use the test, a person needs to take a swab from his/her own nose at home and place it in a box with a prepaid shipping return label. The swabs are then sent to a centralised lab.

Amazon got the US Food and Drug Administration's approval on its Covid-19 test kit in March and planned to use it for its onsite employee testing programme.

Amazon also offers a Covid-19 testing kit made by the genomics company DxTerity and a rapid 10-minute testing kit made by Quidel. They sell for $99 and $24.95, respectively, the report said.

The in-house Covid-19 test kit is the latest in Amazon's expansion into the healthcare segment. In March, the company had started offering its telehealth and at-home healthcare programme to other employers.

It is also offering six-month prescriptions for common medications starting at $6 through its Amazon Pharmacy programme, it added.

--IANS

rvt/arm