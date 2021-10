Amazon Prime Video adds new Korean drams to its slate

Earlier, Prime Video had streamed Oscar-winning Korean-language films 'Parasite' and 'Minari' on its platform.Talking about the exciting slate of Korean shows, Manish Menghani - Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video, India, said, "Korean content, in particular, has made significant inroads into India's mainstream popular culture. Our users were highly appreciative of Korean films like Parasite and Minari on Prime Video - the movies saw viewership from across the length and breadth of the country."Manish added, " We are excited to announce our exclusive slate of Korean content with 10 popular series. The slate brings together a mix of genres from comedy, romance, horror to action, exclusively for Prime Members in India. The announcement marks our efforts to program for evolving consumer choices for immersive content. We will continue to curate a compelling library of content that is diverse, resonates with our audience and gives them the choice to explore stories from around the world."'Tale of the Nine Tailed', and 'Hotel Del Luna' are also currently streaming on the giant.In the subsequent weeks, viewers can tune into all the seasons, including the most recent one, of 'The Penthouse: War in Life', a show that delves deeper into the struggles of some unabashedly ambitious women, who desire to enter the cream of high society. At the same time, 'Mr. Queen', featuring Shin Hae-Sun and Kim Jung-Hyun, will make the audience experience a soul swap and a time travel within the same breath. (ANI)