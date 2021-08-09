Amazon Prime Video announces 'LOL: Enga Siri Paappom' featuring late actor Vivek

Padmashri Awardee and the late legendary comedian Vivek and Shiva will be seen as hosts and Judges of this series.

Following the launch of LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse in India and several countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, and South America, Amazon Prime Video has announced its Tamil version titled LOL: Enga Siri Paappom.

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom will feature ten comedians including Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini.

The series will premiere on 27th August on Amazon Prime Video.

Paying homage to late actor Padma Shri Vivek, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, India, said, “This is an emotional moment for us. While we are yet to come to terms with his loss, we feel extremely fortunate that we got an opportunity to work with Vivek Sir. LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is a special tribute to him and his fans. Vivek Sir will continue to live on in our hearts and memories.”

Shiva, the co-host of the series, said, “LOL- Enga Siri Paappom is very close to my heart since it was my last shoot with legendary actor and my favorite entertainer, Vivek Sir. With his versatility and charm, Vivek Sir has already added that extra dose of fun making this show a wholesome entertainer. I had a wonderful time co-hosting the show with him. Unique, fresh, and packed with hilarious punches, this unscripted comedy reality show promises unlimited entertainment to the viewers. I am thrilled to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and bring this unique unscripted show for our Tamil audiences across the world".