Amazon Prime Video forays into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu'

In a landmark move for the platform's India operations, Amazon Prime Video announced that it will co-produce 'Ram Setu' alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions.The film, which is being directed by Abhishek Sharma of 'Parmanu' and 'Tere Bin Laden' fame, will be creatively bankrolled by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.Vijay Subramanium, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India said, "At Amazon Prime Video, every decision we take is from a customer-first perspective. Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage."Speaking about the new collaboration he added, "Our collaboration with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment as well as with Akshay Kumar till date has been unique and highly successful; and with this step, we move into the direction of further deepening and strengthening our association. With an exemplary cast and a story that is unique yet steeped in history, we look forward to continuing to entertain our customers the world over."The movie's lead actor, Akshay said, "The story of Ram Setu is one that has always intrigued and inspired me: it represents strength, bravery and love, and uniquely Indian values that have formed the moral and social fabric of our great country."He added, "Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world."Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, added to the excitement and stated, "In India, mythology, religion and history are deeply inter-twined. They form the nerve system of our nation and have always given us the foundation for great, epic storytelling. Ram Setu is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries.""We have had a wonderful association with Amazon Prime Video for our successful Amazon Original Series Breathe and Breathe: Into The Shadows as well as for films like Shakuntala Devi, and the upcoming tentpole series - The End, also starring Akshay Kumar. I am thrilled to collaborate with Amazon once again for the opportunity to share this amazing story with a global audience," he concluded.'Ram Setu' is an action-adventure drama that brings to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. Along with Akshay, the movie features Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film. (ANI)