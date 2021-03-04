Amazon removes Nani’s V movie

The Bombay High Court has directed Amazon Prime Video to take down Nani starrer ‘V’ from its platform until they delete a scene of actress Sakshi Malik. The film was removed now on the court orders.
Bollywood actress Sakshi Malik filed a petition against Dil Raju’s SVC company for using her photograph without her permission in the movie. The makers had used her photo as a commercial worker. She filed a defamation case against the makers. The court asked the OTT giant to remove the scene and the film from its platform. Amazon can re-upload after deleting Sakshi Malik’s photo.
Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer ‘V’ skipped the theatrical window to have a digital premiere on Amazon prime last year. The film received a lukewarm response. Critics had slammed it.
On the first day of 2021, the film also got released in theaters but it was a huge dud there as well.
