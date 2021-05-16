Amazon, sellers partner to unblock supply of O2 concentrators

Amazon's global procurement teams are helping interested sellers from India connect with leading global suppliers to enable them to procure oxygen concentrators for customers in need.

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Amazon India on Sunday announced that it is working with sellers on its marketplace to help them bring in about 9,000 oxygen concentrators for customers in India.

The first batch of 1,000 oxygen concentrators has already landed in India and are now available for purchase for consumers and business customers.

The rest are expected to come through in the second half of the month, the company said in a statement.

"We are working at multiple fronts, leveraging our global logistics network and resources to help in India's fight against Covid-19," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President Amazon India.

Sellers on Amazon will now be offering oxygen concentrators along with other genuine and high-quality products like oximeters, thermometers, masks, gloves, sanitisers and disinfectants for customers across India.

As part of our commitment to help India fight the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the company recently announced that they are importing and donating 100 ventilator units.

"We have also joined hands with multiple partners to urgently bring in over 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to India," the company said.

The medical equipment will be donated to hospitals and public institutions to augment their capacity to help Covid-19 infected patients across multiple cities.

