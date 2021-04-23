Amazon to stream Vakeel Saab next month!

The digital rights of ‘Vakeel Saab’ were snapped up by Amazon Prime. Prouder Dil Raju sold off the digital rights of four movies – Vakeel Saab, F3, Shaadi Mubarak, and Rowdy boys – in a bouquet for a handsome price.

Amazon paid a premium price for ‘Vakeel Saab’. As per the agreement, the OTT company can stream the film after four weeks of its theatrical release. So, Amazon is likely to premiere it next month in a big way.