Amber Heard subpoenas LAPD over 2016 domestic disturbance incident involving ex-husband Johnny Depp

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Amber Heard has issued a subpoena in her legal case involving ex-husband Johnny Depp, but this time she has gone after the Los Angeles Police Department.



According to Deadline, the legal move was confirmed by a clerk in Fairfax County and involved Heard's legal team requesting the LAPD to "produce the books, documents, records, electronically stored information and tangible things" pertaining to a 2016 domestic disturbance involving her and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star.

The outlet noted that Heard's lawyers sent a similar subpoena in January. Although the one filed this month has requested body camera footage from officers who responded to the home Depp and Heard formerly shared.

"We don't comment on open or pending litigation," an LAPD public information officer told the outlet on Thursday.

Heard has requested the materials to determine if officers "followed LAPD policy, procedures and/or protocols in responding to the call at Eastern Columbia Building on May 21, 2016, respecting Ms Heard."

She has asked for "all documents and communications" from the officers' investigation including "all documents that show any deletions, modifications or viewing up the present for footage uploaded during that timeframe."

Depp had sued his ex-wife for USD 50 million for defamation and she countersued. A trial is set for 2022. The actor has previously said that he believes Hollywood is boycotting him after he lost his defamation lawsuit against a U.K. newspaper.

After his volatile relationship with Heard came to an end, Depp sued the news outlet for referring to him as a "wife-beater" in a lengthy case that aired much of the couple's dirty laundry and ultimately resulted in a loss for Depp.

The judge found that 12 of the 14 instances of domestic violence had occurred and said that was sufficient to rule against Depp. The 58-year-old actor recently also railed against cancel culture at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Wednesday, as per Fox News. (ANI)

