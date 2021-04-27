Ambili Devi files complaint against husband Adithyan Jayan

Both Ambili and Adithyan are popular TV artists. They got married in 2019, after getting divorced from their earlier marriages.

If you have been following the social media channels during the past few weeks, one of the hottest topics of discussion would be the issues between actors Ambili Devi and husband Adithyan Jayan.

The actors have been alleging various charges against each other. In several interviews, both Adithyan and Ambili have alleged charges of cheating as the reason for their separation. They have also produced recordings of telephone calls, chats, and CCTV visuals to prove their arguments.

Adithyan was reportedly admitted to a hospital after an attempted suicide two days back. The latest is that Ambili Devi has filed a complaint against Adithyan alleging domestic violence.

Ambili Devi played the lead in Meerayude Dukhavum Muthuvinte Swapnavum in 2000 and has earned big success as a TV actor. Adithyan Jayan is the nephew of yesteryear Malayalam hero Jayan. Adithyan is a popular TV actor.