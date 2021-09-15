Ameer to join hands with Vetrimaaran in 'Vaadi Vasal'?

Reports in the Tamil media circle say that after Vada Chennai, Ameer is likely to team up with Vetrimaaran again in Vaadi Vasal.

Yes, the buzz is that Vetrimaaran has asked Ameer to make himself free for a pivotal role in Vaadi Vasal in which Suriya will be seen playing the lead role. In Vada Chennai, Ameer's role earned a lot of positive accolades.