Ameer to join hands with Vetrimaaran in 'Vaadi Vasal'?

Reports in the Tamil media circle say that after Vada Chennai, Ameer is likely to team up with Vetrimaaran again in Vaadi Vasal.
Yes, the buzz is that Vetrimaaran has asked Ameer to make himself free for a pivotal role in Vaadi Vasal in which Suriya will be seen playing the lead role. In Vada Chennai, Ameer's role earned a lot of positive accolades.
To be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, GV Prakash has been roped in to compose the music for Vaadi Vasal and Velraj will be cranking the camera.
Vetrimaaran is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Viduthalai with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. If all goes well, Vaadi Vasal will go on floors by the end of this year after Vetri wraps up Viduthalai.