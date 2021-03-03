Ameer's 'Naarkaali' shoot in trouble?

Reports say that director VZ Durai is upset over the producers of his upcoming film Naarkaali featuring Ameer in the lead role.
The film's initial title was Peranbu Konda Periyoragale and a director named Chandran completed around 40% of the shoot. Later, the film's producer shot a few scenes before roping in director VZ Durai.
Durai is said to have told the team that he would chop off many scenes but now, after completing the shoot, the producer is said to have added all the chopped-off scenes in the final cut.
Durai is said to be upset with the whole issue as the failure of the film would affect his career. His last film Iruttu with Sundar C did a decent business at the box office.