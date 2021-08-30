Amey Wagh reveals 'Cartel' was first Hindi show he signed

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Amey Wagh, who is known in the Marathi film circuit, recently revealed that 'Cartel' was supposed to be his debut in the Hindi content space.

Talking about the same, Amey said: "'Cartel' was the first Hindi show that I signed up for. And it was because of the story, the humongous star cast. Also, to be a part of a show helmed by Balaji Telefilms was a huge deal for someone like me who doesn't hail from the mainstream Hindi space to get this opportunity. Although the show got pushed and wasn't my first Hindi show, the excitement around it has still been at its peak."