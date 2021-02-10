Amid split from ex Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson says co-parenting is 'difficult'

Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently spoke with Khloe Kardashian on her daytime talk show and talked about the hardships of co-parenting with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.



According to Fox News, the 48-year-old singer told Kardashian, "You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now too."

Kardashian is also co-parenting 2-year-old daughter True with basketball star Tristan Thompson.

"It's tough... I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally," Clarkson added.

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board."

As reported by Fox News, the 'Because of you' singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage. The duo share 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

In December, Clarkson explained on her eponymous talk show in December, "There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me. I think, as women especially, we're trained ... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about."

In 2013, Clarkson married Blackstock after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, People Magazine reported.

The star was on hand to sing a duet of 'What Hurts the Most' with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group's tour manager at the time. (ANI)

