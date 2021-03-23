Amika Shail cast as naive village belle in new web series

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Singer-actress Amika Shail is all set for a rural makeover in her new OTT show. In the upcoming 15-episode web series tentatively titled "Nachaniya", Amika will be seen playing a village girl.

The story revolves around three female friends who entertain people in villages with dance performances. "The name of my character is Dhaani and she is a naive village belle. It is very different from what I am in real life. Dhaani is not career-oriented in life and her only goals are to find her Prince Charming and get married. All she thinks of is setting up her home with her husband," said Amika.