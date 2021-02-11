Amit Mishra and Reena Mehta's 'Bechainiyan' an ode to Valentine's Day

The song captures the notions of love. Bigg Boss 12 fame Romil Chaudhury and Sydney-based model Aishani Mehta feature in the video, which has been shot on the outskirts of Mumbai and in parts of Sydney, Australia.

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Playback star Amit Mishra has collaborated with Australia-based singer Reena Mehta for a Valentine's Day special single for fans. The soft romantic track is titled Bechainiyan.

"Bechainiya is beautifully penned and Composed. Reena ji has lent her melodious voice and it is sounding very good. I have enjoyed singing this song. I am looking forward to see the on-screen chemistry of Romil and Aishani," Mishra said.

Added Mehta: "Through Bechainiyan, Valentine's Day will celebrate the expression of affection and love, uniting many loving hearts and has turned out to be a beautiful production, which will be cherished for lifetime."

Aayan Ali Abbas has composed the music and penned the lyrics while the video has been directed by Sunil Agarwal, choreographed by Saurabh Khatri and edited by Ballu Saluja.

Bechainiyan is all set to release on February 14.

--IANS

abh/vnc