Amit Sadh announces third season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

With its second season, 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' featuring Amit Sadh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher, the show upped the ante and left the audience at a nerve-wracking cliffhanger.

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' is one of India's most loved web series after its first season came out in 2018 and served a delectable treat of crime and drama to the audience.

But, it looks like the audience's question about, 'what happens next?' will soon be answered as the series is set to return with an even darker mystery and edge-of-the-seat thrill in its third season.

Amit Sadh recently announced the third season of the show. He shared a picture along with his co-actors from the show - Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Naveen Kasturia and the makers thereby quenched the audience's thirst for the much awaited series.

The third season will carry the story forward from where the series's second part ended. Amit had a gala time working on the first and second seasons of the series and he is visibly excited about kickstarting the third instalment.

Talking about his affinity towards the genre of thriller, the actor told IANS, "Thriller as a genre excites the actor and a viewer inside me. 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' is one of the most neatly written dramas, and it gives me a lot of nuances to play with while essaying my character."

He also spoke about getting back to the show's sets, as he said, "I am so glad to be working again on the project for its third season. It will be an exhilarating journey, and I am looking forward to it."

Amit had garnered great acclaim for his perfectly pitched performances in both parts of the series. The actor, who plays a cop, had impressed the critics and audience with his fine balancing act of the character's vulnerability and grit.

With the third season starting, it will be interesting to see what path his character traverses and how he would fight his demons. The actor is currently on a roll as he also received roaring applause from all quarters for his short film 'Ek Jhalak'.

