Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh feels he can qualify for a toothpaste brand, going by his post on social media.

Amit posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen smiling ear-to-ear.

He wrote: "I can easily qualify for a toothpaste brand!"

The actor was recently seen in web series like "Breath: Into The Shadows", "Avrodh: The Siege Within", "Jeet Ki Zid", and "7 Kadam".