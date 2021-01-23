Amit Sadh: I try to give dignity to broken characters

"Whether my portryal of Major Deependra Singh Sengar in my latest work (Jeet Ki Zid) or Kabir Sawant in Breathe or Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon in Raag Desh, I would say a little part of these characters is there in me. So, when I play them, there is me in these characters," Sadh explained, while speaking to IANS.

"As a teenager, I was misunderstood, like many teenagers or youngsters in every society. I went through that phase in my personal life where I had potential but no inspiration. I was filled with energy but did not know how to channel it and therefore messed up and ended up misunderstood. I know from my personal life journey how is it to live through that broken phase. Now, by the grace of God, I am happy and doing good in life. So, whenever I find such broken characters, I try to give them dignity and meaning through my performance. I look at these character as not flawed but real," he said.

Jeet Ki Zid is based on the true story of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, played by Sadh. Sengar is drafted to Kargil War as part of Special Task Force of the Indian Army but he returns wheelchair-bound. While doctors gave up hope, the story shows his journey of how he overcomes every physical and emotional challenegs to get back to normal life.

"I think I am fortunate that the kind of characters I have portryed so far, with my experience of life, I managed to bring dignity to these characters," he added.

Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, Jeet Ki Zid also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh, and streams on Zee5.

(Arundhuti Banerjee can be contacted at arundhuti.b@ians.in)

--IANS

aru/vnc