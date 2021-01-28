Amit Sadh overwhelmed by audience response to 'Jeet Ki Zid'

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh on Thursday declared that he is happy with the audience reception to his new web series Jeet Ki Zid.

"My heart is filled up with gratitude and eyes with tears watching all the love and appreciation 'Jeet Ki Zid' has been receiving. The team has worked so hard in making this project what it is today. People have continuously been sending me their thoughts and reactions, and it makes me so happy. I'll forever keep all that I've learned and experienced here in my heart. I hope the Zid to never give up and determination to triumph forever persists in your hearts," said the actor.