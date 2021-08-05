Amit Sial on his willingness to play comical roles

He says: "I feel that I am ready to lead projects on my own shoulders. If you want to grow, then we should be ready to push ourselves to the extreme limits."

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Amit Sial who is known for his roles in shows like 'Inside Edge', 'Mirzapur', 'Jamtara' and the recent political drama 'Maharani', feels that people should trust him as the driving force of a series or a film.

Even before OTT, Sial has done films like 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka', 'Titli', 'Raid' and many more. However he feels that success came to him after doing OTT shows.

Sial shares: "It is a fact that before OTT, the industry noticed my talent, but after venturing into digital space, my journey took a 360-degree turn."

After doing hard-hitting roles, the actor is craving for comic and romantic roles, "I am looking out for a comical film because people tell me that I'm blessed with a good sense of humour, and I want to come out of this 'serious guy' image, so I would like to test my comic timing. Also, I want to romance, so I am open to such roles as well."

Amit will be seen in 'Inside Edge 3', 'Aafat-e-Ishq' and 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda.

