Amit Tandon wants to resume acting career on OTT

He says: "After two years I would love to resume my acting career. I'm open to TV and Bollywood. But yes for a change I would wish to try the digital platform. I would love to explore the trending screen."

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Amit Tandon, who was last seen in TV show 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki', is willing to make a comeback with a digital show.

Known for featuring in Bollywood movie 'Creature 3D', Amit is also open for bold scenes.

He says: "I would love to essay roles with substance and aggression with a major touch of reality. My ideal choice will be playing action roles of a cop or a boxer. As per the question about bold scenes I keep all my intimacy for behind the camera. But on camera if required in the story not just for eyeballs then as an actor I can enact such scenes too."

Amit who began his showbiz career by participating in 'Indian Idol 1' way back in 2004 and later acted in shows like 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' among others, reveals his biggest challenge.

"My biggest challenge was to juggle acting and singing. Now singing has became so consistent and fruitful that I can easily do both."

--IANS

ila/kr