Amit Trivedi: Happy to explore mediums for taking my music to a larger audience

Amit will not only perform but also interact with his fans via a live interactive session for the TakaTak Manch.

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Noted music composer and singer Amit Trivedi is all set to engage with his fans through a soulful live performance on the short video platform MX TakaTak on Friday.

Talking about the same, Amit has said that as an artiste, he is happy to explore various mediums for reaching out his music to a larger audience.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amit said, "I focus on making music that is beautiful and which listeners would be able to connect with - be it a devotional song, a romantic track or a peppy dance number. But the lockdown has restricted our interaction with one another. As someone who is passionate about music, I am happy to explore varied mediums that can help my music reach out to a larger audience."

"Short video apps are paving a new way to rebuild the lost connections and I'm excited to be part of this interactive live performance this Friday on MX TakaTak," he added.

Amit's performance will stream live on MX TakaTak on September 17.

