Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on 'Kayilae Agasam' track from 'Soorarai Pottru'

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on the emotional Kayilae Agasam track from Suriya's Soorarai Pottru.

Posting the original Tamil lyrics and English translation of the song, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "There are times, and there are times, and times bring more than expected at times ..last night was such .. and the emotion so great that it was difficult to control the tears .. and each time it was presented it flooded the eyes ... the moment cannot be shared just yet, but its lead up is here .. . a song .. a Tamil song from a Surya film .. Surya the super star of the South .. the moment is heart breaking in the film as can be seen in the video, but yesterday it was put in a different context .. more real .. and it has made it simply uncontrollable for me stop the tears... it bears the feel of emotion between a Father and Son.. this is the video ..the song is so beautiful , so sonorous, so fluid and so touching the heart .. ahh .. just mentioning it stirs the emotions ..its been that kind of day and I know it shall last for long , as do so many other moments ..I must leave now , for the desire to write more shall only bring in the tears .. sharing tears do bring the touch and feel of togetherness .. but so does the smile ...more smiles in your lives .. lesser tears".