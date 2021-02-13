  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Amitabh Bachchan looks dapper, relishes lemonade on 'MayDay' sets

Amitabh Bachchan looks dapper, relishes lemonade on 'MayDay' sets

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 13th, 2021, 17:15:35hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram)

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared a picture looking all dapper.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo holding a glass of lemonade in his hand. In the photo, the veteran actor can be seen looking dapper in a black jacket paired along with matching sunglasses.
He captioned the picture as "... neembu paani dhoop mein .. chashma jacket shoot mein ..!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has been shooting with the cast and crew of 'MayDay' which is being directed by Ajay Devgn, who will also be portraying a pivotal role in the film. Apart from Big B and Ajay, the film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh.
Apart from the upcoming film, Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', has an impressive line-up of films in the pipeline including Rumi Jaffery-directed 'Chehre', Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie 'Brahmastra', and Nagraj Manjule's sports film 'Jhund'. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features