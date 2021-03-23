Amitabh Bachchan makes people around him comfortable: 'Chehre' director

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Rumy Jafry, who directs Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the film "Chehre", feels both actors were apt for the project.

Talking about Big B, Rumy says it was his honour to have got the chance to direct him.

"The best part about working with Amit ji is that he makes people around him comfortable, It's like one won't feel that one is around 'the legendary Amitabh Bachchan'. He makes a smooth bond and connection with co-stars. So, while shooting all the scenes, the chemistry looks effortless," he says.