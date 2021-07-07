Amitabh Bachchan mourns Dilip Kumar's death: An epic era has drawn curtains

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of Dilip Kumar, who passed away aged 98 on Wednesday early morning in a hospital here.

Bachchan paid his tribute to the "institution" on Twitter.

He wrote: "An institution has gone.. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar'.. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss.. Deeply saddened.."